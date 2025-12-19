Strong Third Period Leads Monsters Past Rocket in 5-2 Win
Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket (17-9-0-1) 5-2 on Thursday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-9-3-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Laval's Joe Dunlap opened the scoring at 7:21 of the first period, but Hudson Fasching evened the game with a market at 14:55 off feeds from Jack Williams and Justin Pearson putting the game at 1-1 after 20 minutes. Owen Sillinger pushed the Monsters ahead with a tally at 7:18 assisted by Guillaume Richard sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 2-1. The Rocket tied the game after a goal from Tyler Thorpe at 6:06 of the third period, but Roman Ahcan responded with a goal at 7:48 with helpers from Luca Pinelli and Richard bringing the Monsters back in the lead. Cleveland kept the offensive push going with a power-play marker from Will Butcher at 10:36 assisted by Pinelli and Luca Del Bel Belluz and a tally from Williams at 17:09 off feeds from Pearson and Fasching bringing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 15 saves for the win while Laval's Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves in defeat.
The Monsters face the Laval Rocket on Saturday, December 20, at 4:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena for Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43, Newsradio WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 3 - - 5
LAV 1 0 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 1/3 5/5 12 min / 6 inf
LAV 17 0/5 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov W 15 2 6-7-2
LAV Montembeault L 20 5 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 11-9-3-1, 5th North Division
Laval Record: 17-9-0-1, 1st North Division
