Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Steven Santini to Syracuse Crunch
Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Steven Santini to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Santini, 30, has played in 16 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging five assists and a plus-7 rating with four penalty minutes. He has skated in 377 career AHL games between the Crunch, Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, Milwaukee Admirals, Binghamton Devils and Albany Devils, recording 21 goals and 92 points with a plus-63 rating.
A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini has appeared in eight games with Tampa Bay this season, registering one assist, six hits and five blocked shots while averaging 12:01 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 132 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 24 points while averaging 16:51 of time on ice.
Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.
