Bearcats to Take over Belleville Sens' Fourth Annual Women in Sports Night

Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville and the Quinte Region have a strong history of excellence in girls' and women's sports, and the Belleville Senators are proud to recognize and celebrate those achievements at the club's fourth annual Women in Sports Night, on Saturday January 3rd, 2026, when the Sens host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) at CAA Arena.

The Sens are proud to partner officially with the Belleville Bearcats Girls Hockey Association and, in a franchise-first, will be wearing Bearcats jerseys during the pregame warm-up. Those jerseys will be auctioned off via the Belleville Sens DASH Auctions page starting on game day, with proceeds benefiting the Bearcats' local girls' hockey programs. The Bearcats will also raise funds through the second-period Chuck-a-Puck and Women in Sports Night runs alongside the Bearcats' annual New Year's Classic tournament, so there will be plenty of action at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre throughout the weekend!

The Belleville Bearcats Association is incredibly proud and excited to be part of such an important night with the Belleville Senators. We are witnessing meaningful growth in women's sport at every level, and events like this not only celebrate the progress being made at the grassroots, but also the expanding recognition of women in professional sport. Seeing young female athletes represented and valued on a professional stage sends a powerful message about opportunity, inclusion, and the future of the game.

The Senators will also share experiences from leading women in hockey and across other sports, both locally and abroad, through the annual Women in Sports Speakers Panel before the game. The 45-minute panel starts at 5:00 p.m. inside CAA Arena and is included with your game ticket.

This season, the Senators are thrilled to welcome Jenna Trubiano (Head Coach - University of Michigan/NCAA), Gia Spiropoulos (Former Greek National Team Basketball Player and Belleville native), and to welcome back Kati Parrott (Sr. Director, Marketing - Ottawa Senators), and Jackie Jarrell (Director of Fitness & Training - NHL Officiating), with returning hosts Katie Sheratt and Kay Joly from the Babes of Quinte Podcast.

"We're excited to continue with our annual tradition of spotlighting the lasting legacy of women in sports, but to also build on this cornerstone night of our schedule," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations, John Mathers. "We can't wait to see the Bearcats logo proudly featured on our players before the game, and to continue creating opportunities to highlight the perspectives, stories, and impact of women who shape the sports community."

Ã¯Â»Â¿In-game, DJ K-Lav will keep the energy up, with Quinte Broadcasting's Alana Cameron joining as guest public address announcer and former Hits955 morning show host Charity Brown as our guest in-arena host. Broadcast coverage for the night will be provided by CKWS-TV Kingston's Kaytlyn Poberznick and Alexa Hoskin, a former player at Quinnipiac University (NCAA) and a Belleville native. And, fans will have a chance to win tickets to see the PWHL's Ottawa Charge or another PWHL game!

To register for the panel, or get more information on the game, or any of our special guests, click here to visit the Belleville Sens Women in Sports Night web page.

Single-game tickets for the Belleville Sens 2026 Women in Sports Night and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







