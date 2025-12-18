Wranglers' Gallant Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Abbotsford on Dec. 14.

Gallant will miss Calgary's games Friday (Dec. 19) and Sunday (Dec. 21) vs. San Diego.







