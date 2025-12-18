Abbotsford Canucks Announce Second Half of 2025.26 Community & Fan Engagement Nights

Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to reveal their lineup of Community & Fan Engagement Nights for the second half of the 2025.26 season. Following an opening stretch that featured the Championship Banner Raising, celebrations of diverse cultures, and events supporting important causes, the team is excited to build on the energy fans have brought to Rogers Forum.

"The first half of the season reminded us why this community is so special," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "We celebrated important causes, amplified the voices of our diverse fanbase, and brought awareness to initiatives that matter deeply to everyone in our building. We are excited to unveil our lineup for the second half of the season and continue celebrating the fans who make every game unforgettable."

2025.26 Abbotsford Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights:

Hockey is For Everyone: January 21 vs Laval Rockets

A night dedicated to inclusion, representation, and belonging in the game we love.

Rock n' Roll Night: January 14 vs San Diego Gulls

Turn up the volume for a high-energy night filled with classic hits, electrifying in-game moments, and a rock-inspired atmosphere throughout Rogers Forum.

Top Dogs Night, presented by Gill & Gill Law: January 25 vs San Diego Gulls

Don't miss the night everyone's been waiting for, where dogs from across the Fraser Valley come together to compete for the title of Abbotsford's Top Dog!

First Nations Night, presented by Headlands Environmental: February 6 vs San Jose Barracuda

Honour the rich history, culture, and contributions of local First Nations communities. The evening will feature special performances, artwork, and storytelling.

Vancouver Canucks Night: February 7 vs San Jose Barracuda

A night dedicated to our NHL affiliate, featuring Canucks-themed programming, giveaways, and a full building of blue and green pride.

Valentines Night: February 14 vs Ontario Reign

Whether you're celebrating with a partner, friends, or family, enjoy a heartfelt night of love-themed fun!

Family Day Game, presented by RE/MAX: February 16 vs Ontario Reign

Celebrate Family Day with quality time and unforgettable memories at Rogers Forum, featuring family-friendly activities.

Y2K Night: March 6 vs Colorado Eagles

Break out your early 2000s staples and relive the era of bright colours, iconic pop hits, and nostalgic throwbacks all game long.

Women in Sports Night: March 7 vs Colorado Eagles

Join us as we highlight the women shaping the sports scene today!

St. Paddy's Night: March 14 vs Henderson Silver Knights

Bring your friends, put on your green jerseys, and hold onto your lucky clovers to bring all the luck of the Irish you can!

First Responders Night, presented by Gill & Gill Law: March 29 vs San Diego Gulls

A night dedicated to honouring local heroes who make our community stronger every day.

Student Night: April 3 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Students from across the Fraser Valley can enjoy high-energy entertainment and a night designed just for them.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Traveland RV: April 4 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Join us for the biggest celebration of the season! The night will be packed with fan-focused moments, exclusive prizes, and a send-off worthy of the incredible support you've shown all year.

Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of the energy and excitement!

Take advantage of the exclusive Holiday Pack, the ultimate gift for the holiday season. Each package includes four (4) ticket vouchers, and one (1) Abbotsford Canucks limited edition toque.

Experience Abbotsford Canucks hockey your way! Flex Packs allow you to go to the games you want and use the number of vouchers you want. Redeem eight (8) vouchers for a single game, redeem a voucher for eight (8) different games, or any other combination!







American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.