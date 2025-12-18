Checkers Recall Eamon Powell from Ghost Pirates
Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers announced today the team has recalled defenseman Eamon Powell from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Powell, 23, appeared in four games with the Ghost Pirates, logging three assists. The Marcellus, NY, native suffered an upper-body injury on October 18 against Iowa and was assigned to Savannah on December 11.
Powell first joined Charlotte at the end of last season, making his AHL debut on April 5 in Bridgeport. In five regular-season outings in 2024-25, Powell registered two points (one goal, one assist). He suited up for four Calder Cup Playoff games, notching three assists for Charlotte.
The right-handed defenseman turned pro after five years at Boston College, where he was named Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenseman and captured First All-Star Team honors in 2024-25. Powell was originally drafted in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
