Saville Shutout Lifts Reign over Bakersfield

Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (16-8-1-0) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (11-9-5-0) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-0 in front of 2,848 fans at Dignity Health Arena moving back into second place in the Pacific Division. The Reign will host San Jose on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. (PST) for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Ontario has won eight of their last 10 games.

Ontario earned their first shutout of the season as Isaiah Saville made 19 saves for his second career AHL shutout. Martin Chromiak scored a pair of goals including a power-play marker giving Ontario a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Andre Lee increased the lead to 3-0 in the early stages of the second period 71 seconds after Chromiak notched his second of the game while Kirill Kirsanov made it 4-0 early into the final frame. Glenn Gawdin notched a pair of assists collecting his 200th career AHL assist while Taylor Ward also finished the game with two helpers.

Ontario led 1-0 after the first period as Martin Chromiak (9th) potted his fifth power-play goal of the season at 2:31 setup by Glenn Gawdin and Taylor Ward. From the right corner Ward fed Gawdin at the right face-off dot. Gawdin connected with Chromiak at the left face-off dot where he blasted a one-timer into the top left corner. Shots were 11-7 Reign as they went 1-for-1 on the power-play and penalty kill.

The Reign led 3-0 through 40 minutes. Martin Chromiak (10th) notched his second of the game 2:02 into the middle frame making it a 2-0 advantage from Francesco Pinelli and Taylor Ward. From the left half-wall Ward fed Pinelli at the left side of the goal line. From there Pinelli connected with Chromiak in front of the crease where he beat Matt Tomkins glove side. Then just 71 seconds alter Andre Lee (9th) stretched the lead to 3-0 with an unassisted tally. It was a heavy fore-check from Kenny Connors and Jared Wrigh which led to the Condors turning the puck over in the right circle where Lee was all alone inside the face-off dot. He spun around after retrieving the puck and sent a low shot far side past Tomkins. Shots were 9-8 Ontario in the stanza.

Kirill Kirsanov (3rd) made it a 4-0 game from Nikita Alexandrov and Glenn Gawdin 5:38 into the third period. Gawdin had an opportunity in the high slot that got turned away by Tomkins. Alexandrov from the back wall rolled the puck to Gawdin in the left corner. He then directed the puck to Kirsanov who stepped into a one-timer at the left point sending a shot upstairs.

Isaiah Saville made 19 saves for his second career shutout while Matt Tomkins made 22 saves on 26 shots. Ontario went 1-for-1 on the power-play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Martin Chromiak, and Isaiah Saville.

Lord

On win

Yeah, it was good we needed it, and I think took to a man the guys really did respond. Played a full 60, first couple minutes maybe a little bit slow but we were fine defensively and didn't give up much. Then I thought we really grew into the game. I thought the Chromiak power-play goal really got us going, and then we got on the hunt, and liked our forecheck. I liked how little we gave them through transition.

On the penalty kill

Yeah, Hajter did another bang up job with that through the pre-scout, really identifying their threats. I thought we had a real good balance of pressure and being connected, and really good reads and sticks, and then a couple block shots also. I thought it was really impressive. Obviously, they're an elite power play, and that was a big piece of the game.

Depth of the team

Yeah well, I think that starts from our management in the organization. We're fortunate to have that. We have a very deep team throughout lot of guys that can play different styles and different roles. I think it makes for great competition. I think it really helps us in these situations where there are some injuries, and, you know, I think it's, more fun when everyone can contribute. I think it's a little bit more dangerous too, right? When you have that, that balance throughout your lineup.

Chromiak

On his power-play goal

Yeah, I think it was huge. We changed the units a little bit. So yesterday was actually the first time we were together, so it was nice that we scored on the first try. We were moving the puck and had good looks before so it's nice that we end up scoring.

On bounce back win

Yeah, for sure, I think everyone knew that we need that one today. Like you said, bounce back game, we weren't at our best in Colorado Saturday. So yeah, it was huge that we played great today.

Saville

On staying ready after Copley recalled earlier this week

You just kind of try and stay ready. The goaltending position, it's a roller coaster, right? So a lot of things happen at different levels, and you kind of just have to go with it. I think every goalie in pro hockey kind of goes through that you never know when your opportunity is. I think you just have to continue to work and take advantage of it.

Blocked shots from defensive core

Yeah. I mean, we had a bunch of huge blocks tonight, even in a four zero game with a couple of minutes left, you had guys sacrifice in their body and that that's just a testament to the team and when we all buy in on what we're capable of doing.







