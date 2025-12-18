Syracuse Crunch to Host Bestselling Romance Author Tessa Bailey January 16

Published on December 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting bestselling romance author Tessa Bailey on Friday, Jan. 16 when the team plays the Utica Comets.

Bailey is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who writes contemporary romance stories that guarantee heat, laughter and happily ever after. Her novels feature stubborn, fictional blue-collar men and loyal, lovable heroines. Dubbed the "Michelangelo of dirty talk" by Entertainment Weekly, Bailey writes with spice, spirit and swoon.

Bailey will visit Syracuse just days before the release of Catch Her If You Can, the fifth book in her wildly popular Big Shots series. Fans in attendance at the game on Jan. 16 will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase an advance copy of Bailey's newest novel before the official release date on Jan. 20.

Additionally, Bailey will hold a book signing in Memorial Hall pregame and during the first intermission. The book signing is open to all fans in attendance. Lit Actually will also have a stand in Memorial Hall with additional sports romance books for sale.

Fans will have the opportunity to have an extended meet-and-greet with Bailey by purchasing a VIP Package for $60. The VIP Package includes a copy of Catch Her If You Can, VIP access to Bailey during the game in the Crunch's all-new Pit area and a postgame photo on the ice with a player.

The appearance follows the success of the first-ever Hockey Romance Night held earlier this season, which celebrated the popular sports romance genre with appearances by bestselling authors and a special romance novel book fair.

Founded on July 18, 2025, Lit Actually is a boutique romance and fantasy bookshop housed at Olive's Eatery in Baldwinsville, New York. Featuring only romance and fantasy books, it's the perfect stop for anyone with a BookTok obsession. In addition to its book selection, Lit Actually sells merch for every romance-reading fanatic. Visit www.litactuallybookrshop.com for more information.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.