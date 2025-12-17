Belleville Senators Replace David Bell and Name Andrew Campbell as Interim Head Coach

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators relieved head coach David Bell of his duties on Wednesday. Assistant coach Andrew Campbell has been elevated to the role of interim head coach of the hockey club.

"We are constantly evaluating ways to improve our organization and felt the timing was right for a fresh voice and approach in Belleville," said Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios. "We thank David for his time and commitment in Belleville and the Bay of Quinte and wish him well in his next opportunity."

Assistant coach Stefan Legein and goaltending coach Paul Gibson will remain on the coaching staff under Campbell. In parts of four seasons with the Belleville Senators, Bell compiled a 97-78-15-11 record after taking over the club as the interim head coach on February 3, 2023. Bell was then officially named the full-time head coach on May 2, 2023.

Campbell, 37, has been an assistant coach with Belleville since July 1, 2024. Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach with the Hamilton Bulldogs. The Caledonia, Ontario native appeared in 42 games as an NHL defenceman with the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Belleville Senators currently sit in fifth place in the AHL's North Division, with a record of 11-14-3 after 28 games. Their next game will take place on Friday when they travel to Rochester to take on the Americans.

