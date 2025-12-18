Comets Leave Rochester with Two Points, Edge Amerks 3-2

December 17, 2025

Rochester, NY - The Comets visited the Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday and defeated the Amerks by a score of 3-2.

The Amerks had their skating legs early on and drew two penalties within the first six minutes which put them on a 5-on-3 advantage. On the ensuing power play, Konsta Helenius set up Isak Rosen who rifled one home from the right-wing circle for his team-leading 10th goal of the year to give the Amerks the 1-0 lead at 6:12 of the first. The Comets settled in as the period went on and would manage to tie the game at 15:27 after Lenni Hameenaho stole the puck in the offensive zone and fed Matyas Melovsky who sniped one top corner past Devon Levi for his third of the year. Lenni Hameenaho nearly gave the Comets the 2-1 lead moments later, but his shot wrang off the post and stayed out.

While they almost took the lead late in the first, it didn't take long for the Comets to get the job done in the second as Jonathan Gruden scored just 52 seconds into the middle frame on a nice dish from Cam Squires on a 2-on-1. It was Gruden's fourth goal of the season. The Amerks responded a little later when Zac Jones found a loose puck at the top of the left circle and beat Nico Daws for his second of the season at 4:39 to tie the game at two. The Comets continued to push and would go on the power play when Rochester forward Trevor Kuntar was assessed a double minor for roughing. On the ensuing power play, Topias Vilen got the puck in the high slot and snapped one past Devon Levi through traffic for his first of the season to give the Comets the 3-2 lead at 10:11 of the second.

The Comets held a one goal lead heading into the final stanza and locked things down in the third, allowing just five shots on goal while killing off two penalties. They went on to win 3-2 for their second road win of the season. Nico Daws made 19 saves in the victory.

The Comets were outshot by the Americans 21-19 while going 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Comets were outshot by the Americans 21-19 while going 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.







