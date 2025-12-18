Syracuse Crunch Shut out Bridgeport Islanders, 5-0

Published on December 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Simon Lundmark (right) vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Ryan Fanti and the Syracuse Crunch shut out the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-0, tonight at Total Mortgage Arena.

Fanti turned aside all 18 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season. Max Groshev led the Crunch in scoring with a goal and two assists, while Jack Finley added two helpers. Nine other Syracuse skaters recorded a point in the win.

Henrik Tikkanen put a stop to 24-of-29 shots in net for the Islanders. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-5 opportunities while holding Bridgeport scoreless on their lone power play of the evening.

The Crunch advance to 16-9-1-0 on the season and sweep the two-game set with the Islanders this season.

Syracuse struck at the 14:40 mark of the opening frame with a power-play goal. Max Groshev took a shot from the high slot and Scott Sabourin deflected it in from in front of the crease.

The Crunch doubled their lead 8:34 into the second period. Brendan Furry brought the puck out from behind the net to the right side of the crease and fed it to Mitchell Chaffee who hammered it home from the front of the net. Nearly two minutes later, Dylan Duke extended the Syracuse advantage, 3-0. While on the counterattack, Duke set up Jack Finley in the right circle and he sent it back to Duke to pot from the slot on a 2-on-1.

Syracuse added two more goals in the third period to secure the 5-0 win. Halfway through the frame, Ethan Gauthier battled for the puck along the boards in the right corner and knocked it free to the low slot for Lucas Mercuri to fire home on a one-timer. With just under five minutes to play, Groshev potted the fifth Syracuse goal of the night as he rushed out from behind the Crunch net. He skated the length of the ice through multiple defenders and then netted it from the left circle.

The Crunch continue their road trip on Friday when they take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Ryan Fanti earned his second shutout of the season...Vincent Sevigny played in his 100th career AHL game...Max Groshev recorded his second three-point game of the season...Dylan Duke scored his 10th goal of the season.

