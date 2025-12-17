Rangers Recall Gabe Perreault, Brennan Othmann from Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forwards Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have assigned forwards Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelaø to the Wolf Pack.

Perreault, 20, has recorded 17 points (10 g, 7 a) in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He currently leads the club in both goals and points. He has also skated in three games with the Rangers, recording one assist.

The native of Sherbrooke, QC, was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 23rd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Othmann, 22, has scored ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in one game with the Rangers. Over the course of three seasons in Hartford, Othmann has dressed in 113 games and recorded 79 points (37 g, 42 a).

The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Berard, 23, has skated in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring nine points (2 g, 7 a). He has also appeared in eleven games with the Rangers.

The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Chmelaø, 22, has dressed for 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring eleven points (3 g, 8 a). He has also played in six games with the Rangers, recording seven PIM.

The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 144th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

