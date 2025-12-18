T-Birds' Special Teams Lock Down Phantoms, 3-1

Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Vadim Zherenko vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-11-3-2) rode yet another phenomenal night of goaltending and special teams to a 3-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (13-10-1-2) on Wednesday night inside PPL Center.

In a first period devoid of scoring on 13 combined shots, Vadim Zherenko carried over momentum from his phenomenal outing 10 nights earlier in Providence with eight first-period denials, including two on a Phantoms power play.

Newest T-Bird Troy Murray quickly warmed himself up to his teammates and fans, as the 28-year-old dropped the gloves with Sawyer Boulton on the first shift of his AHL career following more than 200 professional games across three leagues before his T-Birds debut on Wednesday.

Springfield's penalty kill, which has operated better than any other road PK in the AHL, continued its remarkable run with a second-period clinic. The T-Birds killed off three disadvantages, and on the third of those, Chris Wagner added his second shorthanded goal of the season, as he circled Aleksei Kolosov's net and stuffed a wraparound home at 15:57 of the middle period, making it a 1-0 game heading into the final frame.

Zherenko kept up his end of the bargain with nine more stops in the second to make it a two-period total of 17 denials against the Phantom attack.

The Phantoms did not stay quiet forever, though, as Alex Bump ripped a perfectly placed shot over Zherenko's glove hand at 3:19 of the third, tying the score, 1-1.

However, the Thunderbirds once again proved they were not ruffled, and just 1:58 later, moments after Garrett Wilson committed a delay of game minor for clearing the puck over the glass, Alek Kaskimaki shuffled a rebound past Kolosov following an initial try by Calle Rosen. The second-year Finn's fifth goal of the season restored the Springfield lead, 2-1.

The penalty killers stiffened one more time, completing a perfect 5-for-5 night with a man down, and with the Phantoms' net empty in the final minute, Michael Buchinger lobbed a clear all the way down and into the yawning cage to put the nail in the coffin.

Zherenko completed another magnificent performance with 23 stops to secure the victory. Springfield has now earned points in nine of the last 10 games, and the club has begun this five-game road trip with three consecutive triumphs.

The T-Birds round out their busy road trip this weekend with 4:00 p.m. tangles on both Saturday and Sunday against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum.

