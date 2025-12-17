Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today that Comets players will be participating in a No Limit Hold'em Poker tournament at the Turning Stone Poker Room on Wednesday, January 28th.

Fans and players will compete against each other in the tournament where any fan that eliminates a Comets player will win that player's jersey, along with the player's autograph. Turning Stone will also raffle off two full team signed jerseys at 11pm and midnight using the Bravo system. Drawing will be available to all Live game players in the room at the time of the selection. Other photo opportunities will be available with Comets players throughout the event as well.

Tournament registration begins at 5pm on the day of the event. The cost is $125 to register ($100 for the prize pool, $15 entry fee and $10 dealer tip).

The Comets will host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this Friday, December 19th at 7pm for the final Comets Christmas Market game. The first contest after the holiday break will feature the "RED OUT" game at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, December 27th against Toronto at 6pm. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







