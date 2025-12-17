Wranglers Pull off 4-3 Overtime Thriller

The Wranglers skated to a 4-3 overtime win over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with Daniil Miromanov, Clark Bishop, Rory Kerins, and Nick Cicek finding the back of the net in a thrilling comeback.

Calgary found themselves chasing the game early as Jonathan Lekkerimaki opened the scoring for the visitors before Victor Mancini doubled the advantage on a powerplay later in the opening frame.

Despite pushing back, the Wranglers headed into the first intermission down a pair.

Momentum began to tilt as Calgary ramped up the pressure in the third period.

Miromanov hauled the Wranglers back into it, snapping home a feed from Matvei Gridin from the slot.

Not long after, Bishop brought the building to life, deflecting a William Stromgren shot with his leg to square the game.

Calgary kept pushing.

Kerins put the Wranglers ahead, hammering a loose puck past Canucks netminder Nikita Tolopilo after Stromgren forced the issue.

The visitors had the final say in regulation, though, as Chase Wouters tied it with three minutes remaining to send the game beyond sixty.

The Wranglers found their win in overtime.

Cicek jumped on a breakaway, bringing the puck into the Canucks zone and burying the winner, with Stromgren picking up the assist to cap a resilient performance from the Wranglers.







