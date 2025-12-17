Condors Host Reign After High Scoring Series In Tucson

Published on December 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors and Reign square off for the third time this season with Bakersfield in search of its first win over the Reign after an 0-1-1, home-and-home series in late November.

LOOKING BACK

In the highest scoring game to this point of the season, the Condors came away with an 8-7 overtime victory on Saturday in Tucson. Seth Griffith dished out a season-high four assists, Viljami Marjala and Quinn Hutson each had 2g-1a nights, and Isaac Howard scored the overtime winner as part of his three-point evening (1g-2a).

WORKING OVERTIME

Saturday made it back-to-back overtime games for the Condors, who are now 2-5 in the extra session this season and who have not gone to a shootout yet on the year. Seven of the last 15 games in Bakersfield between the Condors and Reign have gone past regulation with the Reign winning five of those contests.

QUINN GOT THE CALL

Hutson's three-point night on Saturday moved him into the AHL rookie scoring lead with 28 points (16g-12a) in 24 games. He was recalled on Monday and made his Oilers season debut (third NHL game) last night in Pittsburgh. Among all AHL skaters, the 23-year old is fourth in scoring and third in goals.

STRONG START FOR SAM

Samuel Poulin, acquired along with Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, had two assists in Condors debut on Saturday after arriving earlier in the afternoon. The 24-year old led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in scoring at the time of the trade with 20 points (9g-11a) in 22 games. He was selected in the first round (21st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh.

DISHING IT

Atro Leppanen extended his assist streak to seven games (eight assists overall) Saturday as part of a 1g-1a night. He has 13 points in his last 11 games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 17 and is t-2nd among all AHL blueliners in assists. He is t-4th among d-men in scoring. He is +8 over his last 11 games.

SPECIALIZING

The Condors scored three power-play goals in a game for the second time this season on Saturday. Overall, the team is 28.6% on the man advantage, good for second in the AHL.

OFFENSIVELY-MINDED

Bakersfield is second only league best Grand Rapids in goals per game at 3.67. The eight goals Saturday matched a team franchise high done twice before, including in last season's finale in Henderson. Saturday was the 12th time this season that the Condors have scored at least four goals and are 9-1-2 in those games.

DISHING IT

Griffith set a season-high with four helpers on Saturday, his second four-point game of the season. He has nine points (2g-7a) over a four-game scoring streak.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

In addition to Hutson's recall, the Condors also made two other transactions since Saturday. On Sunday, winger Rem Pitlick was dealt to Rockford for D Tyson Feist. Feist was then loaned to Fort Wayne.

Yesterday, RW James Stefan was reassigned by Edmonton from Fort Wayne to Bakersfield. Stefan leads the Komets in scoring with 22 points (12g-10a) in 23 games.

HOME COOKING

The Condors are 8-1-1 (.850) at home, the second best mark in the AHL. The team has outscored the opposition 43-28 in the 10 games.

STAY OUT OF THE BOX

At over 16 minutes a night, the Condors are the fourth most penalized team in the AHL. The penalty kill is 18th in the AHL at 80.6%.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 11-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

REIGNY DAYS

Ontario sits in a tie for third in the Pacific Division with 31 points through 24 games and have won seven of its last 10 outings. Goaltender Pheonix Copley was recalled yesterday with an injury to Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper. Taylor Ward leads the team in goals with 11 and Andre Lee leads the team in scoring with 19 points in 24 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors begin a home-and-home series in Coachella Valley on Friday. The team is back home for the final game before the Christmas break on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Firebirds. It's $5 Knit Cap Frenzy with Condors winter hats just $5 at this game only.

CONDORS v REIGN

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Weiner Wednesday! $2 Hot Dogs and $5 Premium Draft Beer

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll for your chance at tonight's first goal puck of the night.







American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.