Islanders Fall to Crunch, 5-0

Published on December 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders returned to Total Mortgage Arena riding a season-best three-game winning streak but saw it come to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Syracuse Crunch in a weekday matchup.

Syracuse opened the scoring at 14:40 of the first period on the power play, when a point shot was deflected past the goaltender by Scott Sabourin for his fifth goal of the season.

The Crunch doubled their lead at 8:34 of the second period as Mitchell Chaffee finished a backdoor feed for his seventh of the campaign. Moments later, Dylan Duke extended the advantage to 3-0, converting on a 2-on-1 rush to score his 10th goal of the season.

Lucas Mercuri capped the scoring midway through the third period, firing a one-timer from the slot at 9:18 to make it 4-0. Maxim Groshev added his first goal of the season at 15:24 to increase Syracuse's lead to 5-0.

Bridgeport heads back on the road for a pair of weekend games in Pennsylvania against Atlantic Division opponents. The Islanders square off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before heading west to face the Hershey Bears on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.