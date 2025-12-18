Islanders Fall to Crunch, 5-0
Published on December 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders returned to Total Mortgage Arena riding a season-best three-game winning streak but saw it come to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Syracuse Crunch in a weekday matchup.
Syracuse opened the scoring at 14:40 of the first period on the power play, when a point shot was deflected past the goaltender by Scott Sabourin for his fifth goal of the season.
The Crunch doubled their lead at 8:34 of the second period as Mitchell Chaffee finished a backdoor feed for his seventh of the campaign. Moments later, Dylan Duke extended the advantage to 3-0, converting on a 2-on-1 rush to score his 10th goal of the season.
Lucas Mercuri capped the scoring midway through the third period, firing a one-timer from the slot at 9:18 to make it 4-0. Maxim Groshev added his first goal of the season at 15:24 to increase Syracuse's lead to 5-0.
Bridgeport heads back on the road for a pair of weekend games in Pennsylvania against Atlantic Division opponents. The Islanders square off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before heading west to face the Hershey Bears on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
