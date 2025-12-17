IceHogs Community Fund Awards $5,000 to Northern Illinois Food Bank

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund has awarded $5,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank (NIFB) to help stock the food pantry this holiday season. The donation was awarded to NIFB leadership on Wednesday afternoon as IceHogs staff were joined by IceHogs players Drew Commesso and Connor Mylymok to stock shelves at the food bank.

"We are grateful for the IceHogs' generous donation and their time volunteering at the Neighborhood Market," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. "As demand reaches historic levels, with lines longer than ever before and food pantry visits up 25%, the IceHogs' support helps ensure families have access to the food they need to thrive and highlights the power of partnerships in the fight against hunger."

"We had the pleasure of volunteering with the food bank two years ago and while we were there, we learned a lot about the impact the organization has on our community and how many people in the Rockford region are in need of the food and resources the food bank provides," said Dave Costello, Rockford IceHogs Director of Marketing and Community Relations. "Knowing food insecurity is an issue so many in our community are currently facing, we decided this year we not only wanted to donate our time but also help financially with a donation from our Community Fund."

Over the summer, the IceHogs Community Fund awarded $100,000 in grants to support nine Rockford area organizations and 10 unique programs in the region. The $5,000 donation to NIFB is one of numerous additional in-season initiatives the IceHogs Community Fund is proud to support. In November, the IceHogs helped raise money to support La Onda and Rock Valley College Association of Latin American Students with a Day of the Dead jersey auction, and the next big fundraiser game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 24 for the team's annual Autism Awareness Night, benefitting The Autism Program at Easterseals.







