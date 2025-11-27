Free Artist Designed Hats at IceHogs Black Friday Game

Published on November 27, 2025

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Don't miss the first of this season's Local Artist Hat Series giveaways on Friday night at the BMO Center! The first 2,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Rockford artist Greg Lang, presented by BMO! Plus, it's Friday and that means it's another $2 beer and soft drink game.

About Greg Lang

Fueled by decaf coffee and unwavering dedication, Greg Lang is a Rockford artist whose passion for drawing and skateboarding led him on his journey to the world of graphic design. Following a bachelor's degree in fine arts in 2001 from Minneapolis College of Art and Design, he returned to Rockford and expanded his repertoire to encompass printmaking. Through his thought-provoking creations, Greg aims to bridge the gap between art and design, challenging societal norms and igniting the imagination. His works often evoke a sense of nostalgia and an appreciation for the intricacies of fine details. As a member of the art collective Fatherless, Greg remains active in the local art scene, while collaborating with artists and participating in exhibitions around the globe.

About Greg's Hat Design

When it came time to design a hat for the IceHogs, Greg chose to explore the look and feel of a ransom note using mismatched typography.

"Attraction to street art and graffiti usually inspires the merger of grit and fine design that I love to see," said Greg. "I figured it would be fun to cut up the [IceHogs] logo a bit and focus on the eyes for the menacing look."

Greg has a great appreciation for the Rockford art scene and sees this as a unique opportunity to put a spotlight on local artists.

"I love to see the talent in this town shine and have really enjoyed [this IceHogs Local Artists Hat Series] so I figured it would be fun to throw my hat in the ring," said Greg. "I am thrilled to be one of the three artists selected this year and I hope the fans dig the design."







