Barracuda Blank Wranglers 3-0, Extend Point Streak to 11
Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (11-5-1-1) pushed their point streak to 11 games on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, earning a decisive 3-0 win over the Calgary Wranglers (10-8-2-0). Goaltender Gabriel Carriere was perfect, turning aside all 22 shots he faced to earn his third career shutout.
San Jose controlled the first period from the drop, outshooting Calgary 14-5 and striking twice in the final four minutes. First, Igor Chernyshov (9) buried his ninth of the season at 16:16, ripping in a shot from the point. Then, with 40 seconds remaining in the frame, Cole Clayton (2) snapped one in from distance.
The Barracuda kept their foot on the gas early in the second. After drawing a high-sticking call on Martin Frk, they capitalized on the power play when Filip Bystedt (4) tipped in an air-born puck.
In the third, Carriere turned aside all 10 shots he faced to earn his fifth win in his last seven starts.
The Barracuda hit the road for a pair of games in Colorado on Friday and Saturday before returning to Tech CU Arena on Friday, Dec. 5 and 6 to take on the Tucson Roadrunners. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda congratulate goaltender Gabriel Carriere
