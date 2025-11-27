New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack, Recall D Scott Morrow

Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Drury also announced that the Rangers have recalled defenseman Scott Morrow from the Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 29, has recorded three assists in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his third with the club.

Over the course of those three seasons, the native of Tower Lakes, IL, has dressed in 125 games with the Wolf Pack. He's scored 38 points (8 g, 30 a) in that span.

Morrow, 23, has appeared in 12 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording three points (1 g, 2 a).

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

The native of Darien, CT, was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

