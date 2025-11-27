Griffins Sweep Road Series over Texas with 6-3 Victory

Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal against the Texas Stars

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Texas Stars) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal against the Texas Stars(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Texas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Grand Rapids Griffins completed their first season-series road sweep of the Texas Stars since 2015-16, as they earned a 6-3 victory on Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Griffins' 14-1-0-1 ledger continued as their best start in franchise history and have recorded 29 points in 16 games. Grand Rapids has not tallied a loss in regulation on the road this season and held a 7-0-0-1 record. The team totaled 16 goals in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 19, 2013 (11-6 win at RFD) and Jan. 23, 2013 (5-4 shootout win vs. OKC). Dominik Shine recorded his 200th point as a Griffin and became just the seventh in the franchise to do so, while Sebastian Cossa improved his season record to 7-1-0-0 and notched 24 saves.

Grand Rapids claimed a 1-0 lead in the first period when John Leonard dished the puck from behind the net to Sheldon Dries in the slot and he slammed it home with 13:08 remaining. The Stars went on the power play and Trey Taylor sent a shot through traffic from the blue line and put it behind Cossa to tie the game at 1-1 with 2:24 to go.

In the second frame, Kyle Looft stick-handled into the right circle and snapped the puck into the net to claim a 2-1 lead for Texas 2:32 in. The Griffins responded 1:13 later when a sharp-angle shot from William Lagesson rebounded back in front of Jakub Rychlovsky in the left circle and he slammed it in. Grand Rapids regained a one-goal lead with 13:19 on the clock when Tyler Angle scooped up the puck on the doorstep and tucked it inside the left goal post. With 4:30 left, Stars' Cameron Hughes put the puck in from the slot and tied the contest at 3-3.

In the third frame, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard grabbed a loose puck in the left circle and fired it into the top left corner 3:59 in to notch a 4-3 lead. With 5:28 to go in the game, the Stars pulled Remi Poirier while playing 4-on-4 and Leonard dumped one into the empty net with five minutes left. The Griffins final goal came on the power play, and with Poirier on the bench for an extra Texas attacker, Shine tucked one in at 17:13 and secured the 6-3 win.

Notes *The Griffins have recorded 14 wins over a span of 16 games for the first time since the team went 17-2 from Nov. 18, 2015 to Jan. 3, 2016. This stretch included the Griffins' franchise-record 15-game winning streak (Nov. 18-Dec. 26, 2015). *Grand Rapids has outscored opponents on the road 39-19, and they have outscored the Stars in Cedar Park 23-9 through four games. *The Griffins' points percentage of .906 remained the best in the league. *Brandsegg-Nygard's (1-1-2) and Eduards Tralmaks' (0-1-1) tallies extended both of their point streaks to three games, while Angle (1-0-1) extended his streak to four. *Lagesson's three assists tied his career high in a game.

Grand Rapids 1 2 3 - 6

Texas 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Dries 5 (Leonard, Shine), 13:08. 2, Texas, Taylor 4 (Tuomaala, Hughes), 17:36 (PP). Penalties-Watson Gr (fighting), 1:11; McKenzie Tex (fighting), 1:11; Watson Gr (boarding), 16:19.

2nd Period-3, Texas, Looft 3 (Scott), 2:32. 4, Grand Rapids, Rychlovský 2 (Lagesson, Tralmaks), 3:45. 5, Grand Rapids, Angle 2 (Brandsegg-Nygård, Watson), 6:41. 6, Texas, Hughes 2 (Tuomaala, Karow), 15:30. Penalties-Taylor Tex (interference), 16:37.

3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 4 3:59. 8, Grand Rapids, Leonard 13 (Dries, Lagesson), 15:00 (EN). 9, Grand Rapids, Shine 10 (Dries, Lagesson), 17:13 (PP EN). Penalties-Tralmaks Gr (roughing), 0:34; Bantle Gr (high-sticking), 7:07; Shine Gr (roughing), 14:09; Lind Tex (match - kicking), 14:09.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-11-7-28. Texas 9-8-10-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 2; Texas 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 7-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Texas, Poirier 5-7-2 (26 shots-22 saves).

A-6,414

Three Stars

1. GR Brandsegg-Nygard (goal, assist) 2. GR Dries (goal, two assists) 3. TEX Hughes (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 14-1-0-1 (29 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 28 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Texas: 5-10-2-0 (12 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 29 at CV 8 p.m. CST

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.