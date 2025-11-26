Tralmaks and Shine Record Hat Tricks in Griffins' Victory over Texas

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins exchange congratulations following a goal against the Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Eduards Tralmaks and Dominik Shine each tallied a hat trick, as the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Texas Stars with an explosive 10-1 victory on Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The 10-1 game for Grand Rapids marked the largest margin of a victory in the regular season, beating the previous record of eight on Feb. 5, 2016 at Rockford. Shine's and Tralmaks' hat tricks were the first of their careers and marked the first time two Griffins tallied three goals in a single game. Thirteen skaters tallied a point while eight notched multi-point efforts and the team has outscored opponents 32-16 on the road. Sebastian Cossa recorded his 50th win as a Griffin, becoming just the eighth goaltender in franchise history to reach the mark. The Griffins' points percentage of .900 remained the best in the league.

The Griffins took a quick 1-0 advantage 15 seconds into the opening period when Antti Tuomisto sent a wrister to the net from the top of the zone and Tralmaks tipped it in. Grand Rapids grabbed a two-goal lead at the 11:46 mark when Michael Brandsegg-Nygard skated into the slot from behind the net, found the puck and flipped it in on his backhand.

The Stars pulled Remi Poirier after the Griffins' third of the night when Sheldon Dries sent a shot toward the net, gained another opportunity on the rebound and Shine finished it by stuffing it home with 6:40 left. Grand Rapids capped off its four-goal first period when Tuomisto's snipe from the blue line took a bounce and ended up behind Ben Kraws with 57 seconds remaining.

Shine recorded his second of the night on the power play 2:38 into the second when he banked in a rebound attempt inside the right post to make it 5-0. Grand Rapids scored its sixth with 12 minutes on the clock when Justin Holl skated across the right circle and slipped it into the net past Kraws. The seventh tally came when Dries shot the puck on his backhand from the left hashmarks and Shine hammered it in with 7:33 to go.

With 11:51 remaining in the final period, John Leonard sent a wrister past Kraws at the top of the circle, claiming an 8-0 lead. Tralmaks ripped the puck from the blue line at 12:20 and made the score 9-0. Texas broke the shutout-bid for Cossa at 13:23 when Kole Lind ripped one from the slot, but Grand Rapids had more in the tank and scored its 10th of the night with 1:52 left when Tralmaks snapped the puck from the left circle to polish off the 10-1 victory.

Notes

Grand Rapids' 13-1-0-1 start continued as its best in franchise-history and its 6-0-0-1 start on the road is its best since 2004-05 (7-0).

William Wallinder recorded his 100th pro point.

Holl scored his first goal as a Griffin.

Tuomisto's four-point night (1-3-4) marked a career-high.

Grand Rapids 4 3 3 - 10

Texas 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 7 (Tuomisto, Rychlovský), 0:15. 2, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 3 (Watson, Angle), 11:46. 3, Grand Rapids, Shine 7 (Dries, Leonard), 13:20. 4, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 2 19:03. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Shine 8 (Becher, Wallinder), 2:38 (PP). 6, Grand Rapids, Holl 1 (Becher), 8:00. 7, Grand Rapids, Shine 9 (Leonard, Holl), 12:27. Penalties-Becker Tex (high-sticking), 1:41; Hughes Tex (roughing), 13:13; Tuomisto Gr (high-sticking), 17:34.

3rd Period-8, Grand Rapids, Leonard 12 (Shine, Tuomisto), 8:09. 9, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 8 (Brandsegg-Nygård, Tuomisto), 12:20 (PP). 10, Texas, Lind 3 (Stranges, Scott), 13:23. 11, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 9 (Rychlovský, Seger), 18:08. Penalties-Taylor Tex (interference), 11:29.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 14-9-10-33. Texas 7-5-8-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 3; Texas 0 / 1.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 6-1-0 (20 shots-19 saves). Texas, Poirier 5-6-2 (11 shots-8 saves); Kraws 0-3-0 (22 shots-15 saves).

A-6,044

Three Stars

1. GR Shine (hat trick, assist) 2. GR Tralmaks (hat trick) 3. GR Tuomisto (goal, three assists)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 13-1-0-1 (27 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 26 at Texas 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 5-9-2-0 (12 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 26 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST

