Bears Recall Goaltender Seth Eisele

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the recall of goaltender Seth Eisele from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.

Eisele, 27, has appeared in four games with the Stingrays this season, sporting a record of 3-0-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .886. He also appeared in one preseason contest with the Bears on Oct. 3 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, making 17 saves on 18 shots against in 25 minutes of work.

In 35 career ECHL games, the 6'5", 202-pound netminder has gone 22-10-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The native of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, has appeared in one American Hockey League game in the regular season to date, making his AHL debut with Hershey last season on April 19 vs. Lehigh Valley.

