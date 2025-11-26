Bay of Quinte Students Shake CAA Arena During Belleville Sens Inaugural School Day Game

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators are proud to partner this season with 270 West Consulting, the official sponsor of the "Hero of the Game" program.

This is a community initiative that celebrates and recognizes the bravery, sacrifice, and service of Canada's veterans at every home game. In a meaningful collaboration with local members of the Royal Canadian Legion, they will help select deserving veterans from the Bay of Quinte region to be recognized at the CAA Arena. Each ceremony will shine a spotlight on a local hero whose service has made a lasting impact both on the country and within the Belleville community.

"Our mission has always been to serve those who've served us," said Ryan West, COO of 270 West Consulting. "Working alongside the Belleville Sens and our local Legion partners allows us to share the stories of extraordinary men and women who embody the spirit of courage and community that defines Belleville."

Since 2021, 270 West Consulting has proudly supported thousands of veterans across Canada. Their sponsorship of the "Hero of the Game" program reflects their ongoing commitment to honouring service members in both practical and personal ways.

"The Belleville Senators are honoured to partner with 270 West Consulting and our local Legion branches to celebrate our region's veterans," said John Mathers, Vice President of Business Operations for the Belleville Senators. "This community has deep military roots, and these ceremonies remind us that our greatest strength comes from the people who've dedicated their lives to protecting and serving."

Each Hero of the Game will be introduced to fans during a Belleville Sens home game on the video board and will receive a Belleville Sens jersey and gift card, courtesy of 270 West Consulting. The program offers a powerful moment of unity and pride - bringing together fans, families, and local organizations to honour the heroes among them.







American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.