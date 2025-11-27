Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks

Published on November 27, 2025

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Broadcast Info

Friday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Officials

Friday - Referees: #38 Tyler Spot, #19 Austin O'Rourke | Linespeople:, #35 Andrew Leonardo, #54 Anthony Caruso | Supervisor: Pierre Racicot

Saturday - Referees: #38 Tyler Spot, #19 Austin O'Rourke | Linespeople: #76 Gabe Lomen, #33 Andrew Gaggin | Supervisor: Pierre Racicot

Tucson, AZ - The Roadrunners (7-7-2-0) close out their five-game homestand this weekend with a pair of matchups against the reigning Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks (3-12-1-2). The series opens on Black Friday with a rare 3 p.m. AZT puck drop, followed by Saturday's finale at 7 p.m.

The weekend set marks the first two of four meetings between the teams this season. Tucson will wrap up the series with a trip to Abbotsford on Dec. 19-20.

Last season, the Roadrunners went 5-3-0-0 against Abbotsford in the regular season before the clubs met again in the opening round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, a best-of-three series won by the Canucks.

Abbotsford enters the weekend on a four-game skid and has dropped nine of its first 10 games in November. It's been tough sledding for the defending champs, who sit last in the Pacific Division with nine points.

The Roadrunners are in ninth in the Pacific with 16 points, but are just three points back of the fifth-place Henderson Silver Knights.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

ROONEY RINGS TWICE

Kevin Rooney powered Tucson's comeback push Wednesday with a pair of second-period goals at 6:54 and 13:57 to erase San Diego's early lead. The veteran center now has six points (5g, 1a) in eight games this year and continues to produce despite missing nine contests while recalled to Utah, where he still ranks fourth on the team in goals. Wednesday marked his first multi-goal and multi-point outing of the season, and he has recorded points in five of his eight games played. Rooney also skated in his 250th career AHL game and sits just one point shy of 100 career AHL points entering the weekend.

HEBIG ON A HEATER

Cameron Hebig remained one of Tucson's most consistent play drivers Wednesday, recording the primary assist on Ben McCartney's game-tying third-period goal and firing eight shots on goal - matching a team season high previously reached by Daniil But and Sammy Walker. Hebig enters the weekend with 15 points (8g, 7a) in 17 games, tied for the team lead in both goals and points and sitting among Tucson's top assist producers. He has six points (3g, 3a) in his last seven outings and is closing in on franchise milestones, needing three assists to tie Robbie Russo for fourth all-time (80) and three points to tie Michael Carcone for second all-time (151) and three goals to tie Michael Bunting for first all-time (74).

NOTHING BUT NET

Daniil But added the primary assist on Rooney's second goal Wednesday, giving him points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a) and continuing one of the strongest rookie runs in the league. The 20-year-old leads Tucson with 10 points (5g, 5a) in his last nine games dating back to Nov. 1 and ranks sixth among AHL rookies in scoring for the month of November. Overall, But has 15 points (8g, 7a) in his first 17 AHL contests - fifth among league rookies in points, tied for second in goals, and tied for 10th in assists - while sharing the team lead in goals and points heading into the Abbotsford series.

Numbers to Know:

8 - Tucson took just one penalty Wednesday-marking the second time in the last three games the team had only one minor. The Roadrunners' penalty kill has been perfect in four straight games, killing eight consecutive power plays dating back to Nov. 15 at Colorado.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app.

Friday's coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey. Saturday's broadcast starts at 6:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.







