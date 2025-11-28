Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 3-0-1 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in four games. He is currently on an AHL-best three-game win streak with Grand Rapids from Nov. 12-22 with a 1.66 GAA and a .943 save percentage. Throughout seven AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses a 5-1-1 ledger with a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He has appeared in five games with Toledo this season, showing a 3-2-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

