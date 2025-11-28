Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids
Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 3-0-1 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in four games. He is currently on an AHL-best three-game win streak with Grand Rapids from Nov. 12-22 with a 1.66 GAA and a .943 save percentage. Throughout seven AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses a 5-1-1 ledger with a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He has appeared in five games with Toledo this season, showing a 3-2-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Vincent Sevigny to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Hartford Wolf Pack Ink F Daniel Walcott to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Free Artist Designed Hats at IceHogs Black Friday Game - Rockford IceHogs
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack, Recall D Scott Morrow - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rooney Scores Twice, But Roadrunners Fall 5-3 to San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Blank Wranglers 3-0, Extend Point Streak to 11 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Take Thanksgiving Eve Win at Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Sweep Road Series over Texas with 6-3 Victory - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Score Four Times in Second, Top Belleville - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.