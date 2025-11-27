Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Vincent Sevigny to PTO

Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Vincent Sevigny to a professional tryout contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Sevigny, 24, has skated in six games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, recording a plus-five rating, and two games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, posting one goal and one assist. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound blueliner appeared in five contests with the Laval Rocket. He also played in 49 regular season games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, recording four goals, 15 assists and a plus-25 rating, and 18 playoff games, tallying seven points (2g, 5a), as the Lions claimed the 2025 Kelly Cup.

Sevigny has played in 97 career AHL games since 2022 with Lehigh Valley, Laval and Bridgeport recording 22 points (6g, 16a).

Sevigny has played in 97 career AHL games since 2022 with Lehigh Valley, Laval and Bridgeport recording 22 points (6g, 16a).







