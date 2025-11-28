Bojangles Game Preview: November 28 vs Toronto

Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The streaking Checkers are back home for a post-Thanksgiving tilt against the Toronto Marlies.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 9-4-2-0 (5th Atlantic)

TOR - 8-7-1-1 (5th North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 15.2% / 84.1%

TOR - 16.3% / 84.4%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 2.87 GF/Game / 2.67 GA/Game

TOR - 3.00 GF/Game / 3.00 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

COMING IN HOT

The Checkers are rolling into the weekend having earned a standings point in each of their last six games, holding a 5-0-1-0 record over that stretch. That run has seen them sweep Syracuse at home and Iowa on the road, then go into Grand Rapids and hand the Griffins their first regulation loss of the season before dropping the rematch in overtime. Charlotte's six-game point streak is the second-longest active such streak in the AHL.

The Marlies come to town holding a 2-4-1-0 record over their last seven games - though they have earned wins in two of their last three contests. The loss came in their most recent outing, a 5-1 defeat on home ice at the hands of Providence on Wednesday.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Charlotte's goaltending situation has come into focus recently. Cooper Black has been stellar as of late - earning wins in each of his last four starts and coming off a career-best 40-save win over the Griffins - while Kirill Gerasimyuk has helped Charlotte earn points in each of his last two starts - including a shutout in Iowa. Overall, the Checkers have surrendered nine total goals over the course of their six-game point streak.

The Checkers' crease got a veteran addition as well, as Louis Domingue has joined the team on a one-year AHL deal. Domingue - who started this season in the KHL - has over 400 pro games under his belt and holds a 2.81 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 226 games in the AHL.

Artur Akhtyamov has been the workhorse between the pipes for Toronto - starting each of the Marlies' last three games and six of their last nine - while rookie Vyacheslav Peksa has joined him in the tandem.

BENNING BREAKS OUT

Charlotte's blue line has gotten a boost offensively as of late courtesy of Mike Benning. The third-year pro - who ranked second among team defensemen in scoring last season and led them in the postseason - has a point in each of his last four contests.

SKOOG STEPS UP

Wilmer Skoog has found his scoring touch and is helping propel the Charlotte offense. The Swedish forward has four goals in the last four games to give him a team-leading seven on the season. That brings him nearly to his total from all of last season (9) and on the way to his career-high from his rookie year (22).

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Wilmer Skoog - 4 goals in last 4 games

Mike Benning - 4 points in last 4 games

Ben Steeves - 3 points in last 5 games

Toronto

Benoit-Olivier Groulx- 4 points in last 3 games

Noah Chadwick - 3 points in last 3 games

Travis Boyd - 3 points in last 3 games

THE INFO

Friday is Black Friday! It's a College Night presented by Hendrick Acura, where $19.50 Attack and Gold level seats are available with a valid college email address, as well as a Teacher and School Employee appreciation night featuring discounted tickets.

Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss presented by Novant Health! Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice when the Checkers score their first goal. Those stuffed animals will then be donated to a variety of organizations around Charlotte.

New this season, the doors to the Connector will open early - for this weekend, that's 2:30. Fans will be able to enter there and shop at the new merch store or buy a drink and enjoy the new pregame area presented by Tucker Furniture in the East Charlotte Room. Access to Bojangles Coliseum - as well as the main box office doors - will open one hour before puck drop.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.

Friday and Saturday's games will also be available on local television, airing live on WCCB Charlotte channel 18.1.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.