Checkers Partner with WCCB Charlotte for Seven TV Games

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers and WCCB Charlotte have partnered to air seven home games live during the 2025-26 season.

The following games will be broadcast live on WCCB Charlotte 18.1:

Nov. 28 vs Toronto

Nov. 29 vs Toronto

Dec. 9 vs Cleveland

Dec. 10 vs Cleveland

Dec. 21 vs Springfield

Jan. 9 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jan. 10 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with WCCB," said Checkers president Shawn Lynch. "Bringing our games to local television means reaching more fans, and building a stronger connection to our community. This is a step forward for our organization, and we can't wait for viewers to feel the excitement of Checkers games right along with those of us in Bojangles Coliseum"

"The Charlotte Checkers and WCCB have played a major role in Charlotte professional sports for decades," said Beverly Bahakel, President and CEO of Bahakel Communications. "WCCB is proud to partner with the Checkers - a winning team on the ice and in serving our community."

All Checkers games - home and away - will continue to be streamed via AHLTV on FloHockey. Radio broadcasts can be heard on the Checkers App or online.







