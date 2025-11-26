New York Rangers Assign F Juuso Pärssinen to Wolf Pack, Recall D Connor Mackey

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Juuso Pärssinen to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Drury also announced that the Rangers have recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the Wolf Pack.

Pärssinen, 24, has recorded three points (2 g, 1 a) in 14 games with the Rangers this season.

A season ago, Pärssinen appeared in games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators. He appeared in 15 games with the Predators, recording five points (2 g, 3 a), prior to a trade to the Avalanche. In Colorado, he skated in 22 games and recorded six points (2 g, 4 a).

The native of Hämeenlinna, FIN, was traded by the Avalanche to the Rangers on Mar. 1. Following the trade, he notched five points (2 g, 3 a) in eleven games.

He also skated in eight games with Team Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Championships, scoring five points (3 g, 2 a).

Pärssinen has played 46 career AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, scoring 34 points (9 g, 25 a).

Mackey, 29, has recorded three assists in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season. Over the course of three seasons, the native of Tower Lakes, IL, has dressed in 125 games with the Wolf Pack. He's scored 38 points (8 g, 30 a) in that span.

