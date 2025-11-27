Syracuse Crunch Defeat Utica Comets, 5-3

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Conor Geekie receives congratulations from the bench

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-3, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch and the Comets traded goals in the opening frame and went into the first break tied at two. Syracuse then scored two goals in the second period and one halfway through the third to take a 5-2 lead. The Comets potted a late one to attempt a comeback in the last couple of minutes, but the Crunch held on for their third consecutive win.

Conor Geekie led Syracuse skaters with two goals and an assist and Brendan Furry notched two goals. Matteo Pietroniro tallied a goal and an assist while Tristan Allard and Jakob Pelletier each recorded two helpers. Four other Syracuse skaters each added an assist.

The Crunch improve to 12-6-0-0 on the season and 4-0-0-0 in the 12-game season series with the Comets.

Brandon Halverson earned the win turning aside 19-of-22 shots in net for the Crunch. Comets goaltender Nico Daws put a stop to 19-of-24 shots. Syracuse was held scoreless on four power play opportunities while keeping Utica off the board on two man-advantages.

The Comets were first on the board 6:26 into the opening frame. Jonathan Gruden picked the puck up at the right point, skated down the inside of the right circle and potted it from in front of the crease. Conor Geekie responded and knotted the score just a minute later. His original shot went off the post and ricocheted out to Chris Harpur. He sent the puck back to Geekie who fired a one-timer off the post and in.

Brendan Furry doubled the Crunch lead, 2-1, as he rushed out of the penalty box with 5:40 to play in the first period. Jakob Pelletier fed the puck from the left circle across the slot to Geekie. He then dished it to Furry who sent it home from the right goal line. Utica tied the score, 2-2, in the final few minutes of the frame. Xavier Parent sent a drop pass to Mike Hardman in the right circle and he potted a shot from there.

Geekie notched his second goal of the night at the 7:18 mark of the middle frame to put the Crunch up, 3-2. He skated through center ice, passed the puck to Pelletier who fired it back for Geekie to send in with a one-timer from the right circle. Matteo Pietroniro gave Syracuse a 4-2 lead a few minutes later. He shot the puck from the left circle and it bounced off a few bodies in front of the next and went in.

Furry recorded his second of the night halfway through the final frame to extend the Crunch lead, 5-2. Pietroniro set him up in front of the net, the puck settled in the crease and Furry swiped the puck in on his second effort. The Comets' late comeback effort ultimately fell short after Brian Halonen scored a shorthanded goal to make it 5-3 with 1:50 left in regulation.

Next up, the Crunch face off against the Americans for a Black Friday matchup in Rochester.

Crunchables: Romain Rodzinski made his AHL debut tonight...Conor Geekie recorded his fourth career multi-goal game in the American Hockey League...Brendan Furry had his first career two-goal game tonight.

