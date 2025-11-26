Boulton and Sevigny to Reading

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Sawyer Boulton to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Phantoms have released defenseman Vincent Sevigny from his PTO and returned him to the Reading Royals.

Boulton, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³, 210-pound forward from East Amherst, New York. He has played in three games with the Phantoms this season and also three games with Reading scoring one goal. Last year, Boulton played in 18 games with the Phantoms scoring one goal and recording 51 penalty minutes. He also played in 13 games with Reading with one goal and 51 penalty minutes. The Phantoms signed Boulton out of the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 with 63 penalty minutes in 40 games during the 2023-24 season.

Sevigny, 24, signed his professional tryout with the Phantoms on October 30 and has played in six games with Lehigh Valley and also two games with the Reading Royals scoring one goal with one assist. The 6-3 lefty-shooting blueliner from Quebec City, Quebec has played in 97 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Laval, and Lehigh Valley scoring 6-16-22 in his career. He spent most of last season with the Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivieres Lions accumulating 4-15-19 in 49 games. Sevigny appeared in three preseason games with the Phantoms.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a Friday night rivalry showdown at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins followed by a home tilt on Saturday against the Laval Rocket on Gritty Night.







