T-Birds' Offense Erupts to Topple Wolf Pack, 6-3

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds congratulate Chris Wagner (center)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (4-10-2-1) put up their most prolific offensive night of the season in a 6-3 dispatching of the Hartford Wolf Pack (5-9-4-0) on Wednesday night inside PeoplesBank Arena.

With more than 500 T-Birds fans making the trip down to Hartford, the visitors made their traveling crowd very happy just 1:29 into the game with some old-fashioned persistence. Rookie Wolf Pack netminder Callum Tung made a pair of saves in close proximity on Matthew Peca and Juraj Pekarcik, but Otto Stenberg arrived for the third chance, whistling a forehander into the yawning twine for his first goal since Opening Night. The second-year winger's tally made it a 1-0 game for Springfield.

Georgi Romanov, earning a second straight start after a 33-save shutout on Friday against Utica, was not overly tested in the first, making seven stops, while the Springfield penalty kill did its job against Hartford's lone advantage in the opening period.

Springfield's power play, on the other hand, did strike on its lone chance in the first, with Peca returning the favor from Stenberg at 15:35, cashing in on a rebound near the right post after Stenberg's initial pass ricocheted off Chris Wagner. For the second time in as many trips to Hartford, Springfield held a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes.

The T-Birds added to their lead just 1:36 into the second when Alek Kaskimaki whistled a left-wing shot through Tung to extend the lead to 3-0.

However, the Wolf Pack were not willing to roll over easily, and at 5:18, Brennan Othmann located a loose puck between the hash marks to beat Romanov for his first goal of the season, cutting the Hartford deficit to 3-1.

The T-Birds faced consistent pressure throughout the second, with Romanov forced to fend off 22 pucks in the frame. Still, Othmann helped Hartford get one goal closer at 13:26 when he intercepted the puck off a defender's blade before setting up Dylan Roobroeck for a one-timer past Romanov's glove, shaving the score to 3-2 heading into the third.

Despite the strong Hartford push to close the second, the T-Birds were not to be denied in the final period. Matt Luff added to the lead at 6:01 of the third period, curling and dragging the puck to his forehand before lifting a knuckling shot past Tung to make it a 4-2 game.

The special teams continued their marvelous evening at 9:53 as Samuel Johannesson picked the corner over Tung's blocker with a point wrister, making it 5-2.

Brendan Brisson would bring Hartford back to within two at 5-3 with a net-front tap-in at 16:14, but Calle Rosen answered in kind with a 4-on-4 breakaway goal just 40 seconds later to make it a 6-3 final.

The T-Birds get back to work on Black Friday for a 3:00 p.m. matinee in Bridgeport against the Islanders. Springfield then hosts the Islanders at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the MassMutual Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

