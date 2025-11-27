Griffins Outlast Stars in Back-And-Forth Affair

Texas Stars forward Kole Lind vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-3 to the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, in a game that featured four different lead changes.

Sheldon Dries scored from the slot to give Grand Rapids an early lead fifteen minutes into the first period. With two and a half minutes left in the first period Trey Taylor scored a power play goal from the point to tie the game.

Early in the middle frame Kyle Looft sent a hard shot from the right faceoff circle through traffic to give the Stars their first lead of the game. Just over a minute later Grand Rapids tied the game once again when Jakub Rychlovský knocked in a rebound from low in the left circle. Grand Rapids regained their lead three minutes later with a goal from Tyler Angle, but it was short-lasted. Samu Tuamaala set up Cameron Hughes, who shot the puck from the slot to tie the game.

Five minutes into the third period Michael Brandsegg-Nygard capitalized on a Texas turnover and sent the puck over the blocker side of Remi Poirier to put the Griffins in front for good. Grand Rapids chipped in two empty-net goals to make the final score 6-3.

Poirier received the loss after stopping 22 of 26. Sebastian Cossa earned the win after giving up three goals on 27 shots.

The Stars will travel to Coachella Valley on Saturday for the first of a six-game California road trip. Puck drop will be at 8:00 pm central. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey!

