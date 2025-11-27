Wolf Pack Lose 6-3 to Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack concluded their six-game homestand with a 6-3 loss on Wednesday night against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

For the third straight head-to-head meeting, the Thunderbirds struck first. On a chaotic sequence in the opening minutes, a puck came to Otto Stenberg in front of the Wolf Pack net. The 25 th overall pick in 2023 by the St. Louis Blues collected the loose puck and broke the ice at 1:29.

The goal was Stenberg's first in 13 games and gave the visitors the lead for good.

Later in the period on the power play, Matthew Peca extended the lead to 2-0 with his first goal in eight games. Chris Wagner's shot was denied by Callum Tung, but Peca located the rebound on the right-wing side and potted his third goal of the season.

Aleksanteri Kaskimäki made it 3-0 just 1:36 into the second period, ripping a shot by the glove of Tung from the left-wing circle. The goal was Kaskimäki's third of the season.

The Wolf Pack took control of the period from there, however, outshooting the Thunderbirds 24-8. They were rewarded with two goals, drawing the game to 3-2.

First, Brennan Othmann picked up a rebound on the right-wing side and snapped a shot by Georgi Romanov for his first goal of the season at 5:18.

Just over eight minutes later, at 13:26, Othmann set up Dylan Roobroeck for his sixth goal of the season. Off a turnover, Othmann slid the puck into the right-wing circle for Roobroeck, who quickly released a shot that beat Romanov to make it a 3-2 game.

The 24 shots on goal by the Wolf Pack in the middle stanza were the most in a single period this season.

The Thunderbirds put the game away in the third period, however, outscoring the Wolf Pack 3-1.

Matt Luff potted his sixth goal of the season on a breakaway at 6:01, making it 4-2. The goal would stand as the eventual game-winning tally.

Samuel Johannesson struck on the power play at 9:53, making it 5-2. His point shot beat Tung for his first goal of the season. It was the club's second power play goal of the night.

Brendan Brisson drew the Wolf Pack back within two at 16:14, tapping home a pass from Derrick Pouliot for his fourth goal of the season, but just 40 seconds later it was Calle Rosen on a breakaway who provided the dagger.

The six goals allowed were the most in a game this season by the Wolf Pack.

The club ends their six-game homestand with a 2-3-1-0 record.

The Wolf Pack hit the road on Friday night for a matchup against the Cleveland Monsters. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Dec. 5 when the Thunderbirds return. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







