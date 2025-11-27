Senators Finish Road Trip with 5-1 Loss to Moose

Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators gather after a goal against the Manitoba Moose

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators wrapped up their back-to-back in Manitoba versus the Moose on Wednesday, losing 5-1.

A scoreless first twenty minutes saw the Sentaors kill off a penalty, allowing zero shots during that time, but also outshoot the Moose eleven to three going into the next frame.

It did not take long for the second period to get a tally on the board. Two minutes in, David Gustafsson and Walker Duehr connected to find Mason Shaw for his fourth goal of the year and a 1-0 lead. The Moose did not stop there, as they added another midway through the frame. In a hard board battle, Parker Ford dished the puck over to Shaw, who took a shot from the side of the net that popped out in front for Jaret Anderson-Dolan to make it 2-0. Later in the second, Manitoba went to the power play and struck twice in under thirty seconds. Brad Lambert scored his first of the season off a one-timer from Ville Heinola and Colby Barlow for a 3-0 advantage. Samuel Fagemo followed up with an almost identical one-timer, beating Jackson Parsons with help from Kale Clague and Gustafsson, extending the Moose's margin to 4-0.

The third period saw the Senators get some puck luck of their own less than a minute in. An Arthur Kaliyev pass found Olle Lycksell in the neutral zone, as he cut in on the right side before moving to the middle and beating Domenic DiVincentiis to make it a 4-1 game. However, the momentum was short-lived, as the Moose answered right back. A fifth tally, courtesy of Fagemo's second goal of the night off a broken passing play by Brayden Yager and Tyrel Bauer, widened the gap to a 5-1 final.

Belleville will have to wait a while for their next matchup against the Moose, which comes on March 27th with a 7:00 p.m. start at CAA Arena.

The Senators will now head back home and get some time off until Saturday, when the Providence Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) come to town for Hockey Fights Cancer weekend, beginning at 7:00 p.m. inside CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

#15 Olle Lycksell scored his first Belleville Senators goal tonight

#24 Jan Jenik recorded three shots on goal

#26 Carter Yakemchuk had six shots on net

#43 Arthur Kaliyev notched an assist

#48 Dennis Gilbert had an assist, giving him four points in his last five games

