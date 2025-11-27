Monsters Serve up 3-1 Victory against Americans

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (11-8-0-0) 3-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-4-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Tate Singleton notched his first as a Monster at 8:39 of the middle frame with helpers from Corson Ceulemans and Will Butcher. Rochester's Jake Leschyshyn recorded a power-play marker at 14:27, but Ceulemans responded with a tally at 18:28 off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Jordan Dumais giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Mikael Pyyhtiä secured the game for the Monsters with an empty-net marker at 19:41 of the third period assisted by Del Bel Belluz bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 37 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 1 - - 3

ROC 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 40 0/4 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

ROC 26 1/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 25 1 4-4-2

ROC Levi L 37 2 8-4-0

Cleveland Record: 6-4-3-1, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 11-9-0-0, 3rd North Division







