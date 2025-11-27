Monsters Serve up 3-1 Victory against Americans
Published on November 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (11-8-0-0) 3-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-4-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Tate Singleton notched his first as a Monster at 8:39 of the middle frame with helpers from Corson Ceulemans and Will Butcher. Rochester's Jake Leschyshyn recorded a power-play marker at 14:27, but Ceulemans responded with a tally at 18:28 off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Jordan Dumais giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Mikael Pyyhtiä secured the game for the Monsters with an empty-net marker at 19:41 of the third period assisted by Del Bel Belluz bringing the final score to 3-1.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 37 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 1 - - 3
ROC 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 40 0/4 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
ROC 26 1/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov W 25 1 4-4-2
ROC Levi L 37 2 8-4-0
Cleveland Record: 6-4-3-1, 6th North Division
Rochester Record: 11-9-0-0, 3rd North Division
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025
- Senators Finish Road Trip with 5-1 Loss to Moose - Belleville Senators
- Bears Open Homestand with 6-3 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Throttle IceHogs 8-4 to Snap 3-Game Skid - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Serve up 3-1 Victory against Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Utica Comets, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Lose 6-3 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Offense Erupts to Topple Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Fall in Feisty Affair to Crunch, 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Lysell, Dipietro Lead P-Bruins Past Marlies - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Boulton and Sevigny to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Partner with WCCB Charlotte for Seven TV Games - Charlotte Checkers
- How the West Was Won Show at Acrisure Arena Postponed to February 14, 2026 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- New York Rangers Assign F Juuso Pärssinen to Wolf Pack, Recall D Connor Mackey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Bogdan Trineyev from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Bears Recall Goaltender Seth Eisele - Hershey Bears
- Bay of Quinte Students Shake CAA Arena During Belleville Sens Inaugural School Day Game - Belleville Senators
- Griffins to Host Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Onyebuchi Scores in 200th AHL Game, But Tucson Falls 5-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tralmaks and Shine Record Hat Tricks in Griffins' Victory over Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Serve up 3-1 Victory against Americans
- Blue Jackets Add Forward Luca Pinelli on Emergency Recall from Monsters
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Will MacKinnon from ECHL's Toledo Walleye
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Dysin Mayo to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Sign Monsters Defenseman Brendan Smith to NHL Contract