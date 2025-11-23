Texas Takes Down Rockford in 5-2 Victory
Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 Saturday evening at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Texas opened the scoring midway through the first period when Trey Taylor tipped in a rebound from the crease for his third goal of the season.
Twelve minutes into the second period Curtis McKenzie redirected a pass from Antonio Stranges at the right faceoff circle to double the Stars' lead. Four minutes later Nick Lardis sent a one-timer from the slot to bring Rockford within one.
Jack Becker sent the puck over the outstretched leg of Stanislav Berezhnoy to add another for Texas with four minutes left in regulation. Lardis scored his second of a night a minute later to make the score 3-2 with the extra attacker on. The IceHogs pulled Berezhnoy again to try for the equalizer, but Arttu Hyry scored on the empty net to give Texas an insurance goal. Twenty seconds later Gavin White added his own empty-netter to seal the deal for Texas 5-2.
Remi Poirier earned the win after stopping 27 of 29. Berezhnoy gave up three goals on 23 shots for the loss.
The Stars will be back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Tuesday, November 25 at 7:00 to face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins for night one of Winter Wonderland. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Connor Punnett and Trey Taylor on game night
(Logan Foust)
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Admirals Dropped by Silver Knights - Milwaukee Admirals
- Eagles Suffer 3-1 Setback at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Mitchell Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Griffins Top Charlotte, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Takes Down Rockford in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
- Win Streak Snapped for Bears in 5-3 Loss to Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Big Time Barons Put up 5-3 Win Over Bears in Front of 12,482 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- McGroarty, Blomqvist Lead Penguins Past Bruins, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Hold off Comets to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Pick up Point in 2-1 OT Loss in Grand Rapids - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Drop Road Contest to Crunch, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Another Rally for Exciting Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Overcome Two-Goal Deficit, Edged by Amerks 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Third Period Goals, Lose 3-2 to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Take Sixth Straight by Holding off Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Four-Goal First Period Dooms Iowa in 7-2 Loss at Toronto - Iowa Wild
- Senators Fall 7-2 against the Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Stauber's 32-Save Shutout Leads Tucson Past Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Acquire Forward Luke Toporowski in Trade with Hershey - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Road Trip Continues at Wolf Pack - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Logan Mailloux from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Acquire Defenseman Garrett Pyke from Colorado - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors V Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.