Texas Takes Down Rockford in 5-2 Victory

Published on November 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 Saturday evening at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas opened the scoring midway through the first period when Trey Taylor tipped in a rebound from the crease for his third goal of the season.

Twelve minutes into the second period Curtis McKenzie redirected a pass from Antonio Stranges at the right faceoff circle to double the Stars' lead. Four minutes later Nick Lardis sent a one-timer from the slot to bring Rockford within one.

Jack Becker sent the puck over the outstretched leg of Stanislav Berezhnoy to add another for Texas with four minutes left in regulation. Lardis scored his second of a night a minute later to make the score 3-2 with the extra attacker on. The IceHogs pulled Berezhnoy again to try for the equalizer, but Arttu Hyry scored on the empty net to give Texas an insurance goal. Twenty seconds later Gavin White added his own empty-netter to seal the deal for Texas 5-2.

Remi Poirier earned the win after stopping 27 of 29. Berezhnoy gave up three goals on 23 shots for the loss.

The Stars will be back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Tuesday, November 25 at 7:00 to face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins for night one of Winter Wonderland. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

