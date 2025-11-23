Gulls' Streak Ends With Loss To Wranglers

The San Diego Gulls' seven-game point streak comes to an end as they were narrowly edged by the Calgary Wranglers tonight 3-2 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego has earned standings points in nine of their last 11 games (5-2-4-0).

Yegor Sidorov extended his point streak to four games (2-3=5) with his sixth goal of the season.

Sasha Pastujov recorded his ninth assist of the year bringing his season total to 5-9=14 points which rank tied for second among all Gulls skaters. He has posted points in six straight games (3-5=8) and in seven of his last eight (4-6=10).

Roland McKeown netted his second goal of the campaign to cross the double-digit point mark (2-8=10).

Matthew Phillips collected his team leading 14th assist of the year. His 3-14=17 points rank first among all Gulls skaters.

Judd Caulfield and Tristan Luneau each tallied their fourth assist of the season.

Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 22 shots in his first appearance of the season.

The Gulls hit the road for one game as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday, Nov. 26 from Tucson Convention Center Arena (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Matthew Phillips

On tonight's loss to Calgary

I mean credit to them. I know firsthand that they play a tight hardworking style, in your face, and I feel like we were a little bit flat for the first half of the game. No excuses there. We just weren't at our best, and kind of gave them a head start, and by the time we got to our game, it was a little bit too late.

On the power play tonight

They have an aggressive penalty kill. It's nothing that we haven't seen from other teams. Honestly, I think our five-on-five leaked into our power play. I think just overall, as a team and myself, we just weren't our best for the first half of the game.

On Vyacheslav Buteyets' performance

He was incredible coming in. That's a tough situation. He's coming in fresh, and the rest of the group is a little tired. I thought he did outstanding, so full marks to him, and he should feel really good about tonight.

On the upcoming schedule

It's been a bit of a busy stretch. I think there's some positives to take, but at the same time, nobody likes losing these one-goal games, so I think there's a lot that we can still improve on and just find a way to keep getting better.

Assistant coach Michael Babcock

On tonight's loss to Calgary after playing three games in four days

You've got to give them credit. They played hard. I thought our guys responded to this big physical match. It was a hard game for both sides. We played last night, it doesn't matter. Everybody needs points in this league. I'm proud of our guys for the way we battled and competed.

On the team trying to dig out of slow starts

Well, we scored right off the bat and then maybe it got a little flat, but credit to the guys. They responded really well.

On Vyacheslav Buteyets' performance

Buteyets gave us a chance to win. He was good, made some big-time saves, and it should be a springboard for success for him.

On how the group plans to regroup with some time off from games

Anytime you get a chance for rest, you got to take advantage there properly. The guys will do that and then we'll get geared up and ready to go for Tucson on Wednesday.







