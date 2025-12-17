Checkers and Novant Health Partner for Community Captains Program

Published on December 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are proud to once again team up with Novant Health on a community initiative called Community Captains aimed at making an even bigger impact on the Charlotte area during the 2025-26 season.

The Community Captains program consists of several community events supporting local programs in which the Checkers will collaborate with Novant Health to give back to the Queen City and create positive change together.

The first of these events is happening this week, when Checkers players will visit Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital and deliver toys that were donated by fans at a game earlier this month. A video recap of this visit - as well as all of the Community Captains events - will be posted to social media and shown in-game as well.

Novant Health has been the longtime official healthcare provider for the Checkers and giving back to the community has been at the heart of the partnership. Together, the organizations have raised over half a million dollars benefitting a variety of charitable organizations. Through Community Captains, the Checkers and Novant Health are continuing that tradition while inspiring community enrichment and creating lasting impacts in the areas they serve.







American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.