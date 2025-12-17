Clang Outdueled in Shutout Loss at Henderson

The San Diego Gulls point streak ends at five games after falling 1-0 tonight to the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum.

Calle Clang stopped 27-of-28 shots. Clang becomes just the third goaltender in Gulls AHL history to allow one goal or less in four consecutive starts (Jhonas Enroth: 2016-17 and Lukas Dostal: 2021-22).

The Gulls head to Calgary next to take on the Wranglers this Friday and Sunday for their final two games before the Christmas break.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Gulls Captain Ryan Carpenter

On what Henderson did well tonight

They were on top of us, they didn't give us much space. We didn't like our first as a team and it was still nothing-nothing after one. I think on special teams, myself included, it would have been nice to find a way to score on the powerplay. You get more than three chances, sometimes you got to find a way on special teams to win the battle especially on the road. You've got to give their team credit, they played hard. I thought [Calle] Clang played great for us too, it's a shame that we didn't score a goal for him especially with the five-on-three, he made some great saves for us there too. Thought maybe we'd kill and get some momentum, but that just didn't happen for us tonight.

On the team not having the puck luck on the powerplay

Sometimes that happens, sometimes you got to earn it, sometimes you've got to simplify a little bit, and shoot pucks and crash and outwork the PK. Confidence is a funny thing, when it's going in, everyone's relaxed and when it's not sometimes you got to work a little bit harder to put it in the back of the net.

On Calle Clang's performance recently

It starts with practice. He looks very confident and poised in practice. It gives us a lot of confidence as a team. He made some big saves, some breakaway saves, some odd man rushes and point blanks for us. It's not just shots from the points but it's grade-A chances. He makes those saves for us, keeps us in the game and it's just a shame we couldn't score for him.

On what he expects from the team against Calgary

Just a good response. They took it to us last time we played them too so we're going to try to remember that. We have a few days to travel and game plan so there should be no excuse for Friday.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Henderson

They were defending like it matters. With that being said, we also had our looks. In one shift, we had a 2-on-0 and a 2-on-1. We had four power plays today. We had enough opportunities and we weren't able to get rewarded. The difference in the game, in one shift, they get behind us twice. They end up tapping one in but it was a hard-fought series, and it comes out dead even. But we felt like we missed an opportunity today with some offense.

On special teams tonight

Penalty kill was great. Best penalty killer was Calle [Clang]. He was fantastic today. We definitely don't need to be down three against five, plus we're trying to mount a comeback, so that's on us. But we did a great job getting through the kill. And then the power play, it's been a little bit and usually when the power play is struggling, there's a little tweak or two. It's usually something you just get a little more direct and a little more net front. Get something that goes off somebody, and then everybody loosens up a little. It's certainly something we'll look at with curiosity.

On Calle Clang and the team's goaltending the last five games

Our goalies have been rock-solid. They give us a chance to win each game. Calle's been excellent. I also think our team defense is improving at the moment, and we were more open today than we've been. There were some games where Calle didn't have too much action, and so it's a combination, really, of both. But when we give up something, they've got the answer. That certainly helps the group.

On the upcoming trip to Calgary

We'll get some offensive looks in our practice and see if we can get the guys feeling good about a couple things. We're playing against a team that is physical and gritty, and we'll be ready for that fight, but we'll look for opportunities to get better in practice.







