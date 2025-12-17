Checkers Skate by Penguins with 2-1 Win

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (14-8-2-0) held off a late push from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (19-7-1-0), securing a 2-1 win at Mohegan Arena on Tuesday night.

Kai Schwindt opened Tuesday night's scoring with his second goal of the season at 18:02 of the first period. Hunter St. Martin and Marek Alscher recorded the assists. Cooper Black was strong in the opening period, stopping all 10 shots from the Penguins.

The Checkers continued their solid play into the second period, where Nolan Foote buried his third goal of the season off a hard-working shift. Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist fanned on a pass in between his own circles, allowing Foote to pick off the feed. Foote quickly fired it into the open net, lighting the lamp for the first time since November 2.

Philip Tomasino broke through for the Penguins in the third period, but that was the lone goal the home mustered up against Cooper Black. Black made 23 saves in his 11th win of the 2025-26 season.

NOTES

St. Martin posted a point in back-to-back games against WBS, registering an assist each game this week ... Black improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts ... The Checkers went 0-for-3 on the power play, but extinguished all five Penguins power plays ... Charlotte killed off a 95-second 5-on-3 in the second period ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Colton Huard, Nate Smith, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Tyler Motte and Louis Domingue were the scratches for Charlotte.







