Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 10

CRUNCH EARN HOME WINS IN WEEK 10

The Syracuse Crunch rebounded from a midweek setback in Utica to win their only two home games of December over the weekend.

The Crunch fell to the Comets, 3-2, on Wednesday for their third straight loss (0-2-1-0). Syracuse returned to Upstate Medical University Arena Friday and bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-1. The Crunch followed that with a 7-2 drubbing of the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday.

Syracuse is 7-3-0-0 on home ice this season, but the Crunch will now play a season-high six straight road games heading into the new year. At 15-9-1-0 overall, the Crunch are tied for second place in the North Division.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nick Abruzzese extended his point streak to four games in Week 10. The Slate Hill, New York native scored a goal Wednesday in Utica and then picked up three assists over the final two games of the weekend.

The 26-year-old ranks second on the Crunch with 24 points, including a team-leading 18 assists. His 18 assists not only lead the Crunch but also rank tied for fifth overall in the AHL.

PELLETIER EARNS AHL RECOGNITION

Forward Jakob Pelletier was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week. Pelletier scored four goals - two of them shorthanded - and totaled five points and a plus-5 rating in three games.

Pelletier scored a goal in all three games, and he has at least one goal in seven of the last nine games. After scoring goals in four straight games, Pelletier ranks fourth in the AHL with 15 goals. He is tied for the AHL lead with 31 points in 23 games.

Pelletier is the first Crunch player to be selected as AHL Player of the Week since Alex Barré-Boulet for the period ending April 2, 2023.

GAUTHIER SCORES FIRST PRO GOAL

Forward Ethan Gauthier scored his first pro goal in Saturday's win against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The rookie has skated in 17 career games since joining the Crunch at the end of last season. He also picked up an assist to notch his first career multi-point game.

Gauthier was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old has four points (1g, 3a) in 14 games this season.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, December 17 at Bridgeport | 7 p.m.

The Crunch make their only trip this season to Bridgeport to face off against the Islanders Wednesday night. It concludes the two-game series between the clubs; Syracuse earned a 5-3 home win on Nov. 22.

The Islanders have won three straight games and are 10-11-1-1 this season. They are tied with Hartford for sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Henrik Tikkanen has won all three games during the streak and is 4-0-0/1.92/.919 in four starts for the Islanders.

Friday, December 19 at Hartford | 7 p.m.

Syracuse also finishes its season series with Hartford Friday at PeoplesBank Arena. The Crunch thumped the Wolf Pack, 7-2, in Syracuse on Saturday. Hartford will not play again prior to the rematch on Friday.

The Wolf Pack are 5-6-3-0 this season on home ice and enter the week tied for sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a 9-12-4-0 record.

Saturday, December 20 at Providence | 7 p.m.

The Crunch play their third game in four days Saturday against the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It's the Crunch's lone trip to Providence; the Bruins swept the two-game set last year.

Providence enters the week tied for second overall in the AHL with 39 points and a 19-5-1-0 record. They are the stingiest team in the Eastern Conference with 53 goals allowed in 25 games (2.12 goals per game). They will have had a full week between games heading into their game against the Crunch.

WEEK 10 RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 10 | Game 23 at Utica | L, 3-2

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 8-8-8-24 PP: 0/2

Utica 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 4-13-10-27 PP: 1/2

2nd Period-Abruzzese 6 (Pelletier, Geekie), 11:09. 3rd Period-Pelletier 12 (Chaffee, Samson), 15:00.. .. Fanti 4-5-1 (27 shots-24 saves) A-1,579

Friday, Dec. 12 | Game 24 vs. Lehigh Valley | W, 3-1

Lehigh Valley 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 1-3-11-15 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 15-8-5-28 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Duke 9 (Geekie, Abruzzese), 0:36 (PP). Pelletier 13 (Furry, Tinordi), 12:32 (SH). 3rd Period-Geekie 6 (Unassisted), 19:43 (EN).. .. Mandolese 2-0-0 (15 shots-14 saves) A-4,875

Saturday, Dec. 13 | Game 25 vs. Hartford | W, 7-2

Hartford 2 0 0 - 2 Shots: 11-5-7-23 PP: 0/4

Syracuse 2 3 2 - 7 Shots: 10-17-5-32 PP: 1/4

1st Period-Finley 1 (Chaffee), 10:07 (SH). Pelletier 14 (Unassisted), 17:02 (SH|PS). 2nd Period-Furry 5 (Stachowiak, Chaffee), 2:11. Gauthier 1 (Pietroniro), 7:24. Pelletier 15 (Geekie, Abruzzese), 9:36 (PP). 3rd Period-Pietroniro 4 (Abruzzese, Gauthier), 12:16. Mercuri 4 (Santini), 14:55.. .. Fanti 5-5-1 (23 shots-21 saves) A-5,833

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 22.8% (23-for-101) 9th (8th)

Penalty Kill 81.5% (66-for-81) 15th (T-13th)

Goals For 3.44 GFA (86) 5th (8th)

Goals Against 2.72 GAA (68) 8th (10th)

Shots For 28.32 SF/G (708) 19th (18th)

Shots Against 25.44 SA/G (636) 4th (6th)

Penalty Minutes 13.28 PIM/G (332) 18th (12th)

Category Leader

Points 31 Pelletier

Goals 15 Pelletier

Assists 18 Abruzzese

PIM 32 Mercuri

Plus/Minus +13 Pelletier

Wins 9 Halverson

GAA 2.55 Fanti

Save % .901 Fanti|Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 26 17 8 0 1 35 0.673 88 64 447 9-3-0-1 8-5-0-0 7-2-0-1 0-1-0-0 1-1

2. Syracuse 25 15 9 1 0 31 0.620 86 68 332 7-3-0-0 8-6-1-0 6-3-1-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

3. Rochester 26 14 9 2 1 31 0.596 89 81 358 5-4-1-1 9-5-1-0 4-3-2-1 3-0-2-1 0-1

4. Toronto 26 12 12 1 1 26 0.500 76 85 352 5-5-0-1 7-7-1-0 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 1-1

5. Belleville 28 11 14 3 0 25 0.446 85 105 358 4-9-2-0 7-5-1-0 2-7-1-0 0-2-1-0 2-0

6. Cleveland 23 10 9 3 1 24 0.522 56 62 307 3-5-2-1 7-4-1-0 5-5-0-0 0-1-0-0 0-1

7. Utica 23 5 14 3 1 14 0.304 49 73 268 4-8-1-1 1-6-2-0 3-6-1-0 0-2-0-0 0-1







