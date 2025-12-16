St. Louis Blues Assign F Hugh McGing to T-Birds
Published on December 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned forward Hugh McGing to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
McGing, 27, dressed in three games for the Blues during his recall, recording his first NHL goal on Dec. 11 at Nashville and adding an assist on Dec. 15 on home ice against the Predators. The Chicago, Ill. native has also appeared in 18 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording six points (four goals, two assists). He was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The T-Birds continue their road swing on Wednesday in Allentown, Pa. as they face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 puck drop at PPL Center.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
