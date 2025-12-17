Ty Murchison Returned to Phantoms

Published on December 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned defenseman Ty Murchison to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Murchison, 22, made his NHL debut last week on December 9 for the Philadelphia Flyers against the San Jose Sharks and played in three games with the team while impressing throughout his stint. He has scored one goal with three assists while accumulating 30 penalty minutes with the Phantoms this season in 21 games played.

He became the 48th Lehigh Valley Phantoms player to be recalled for an NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers and the first to do so this season. He also became the fifth Lehigh Valley Phantoms player to receive a recall to Philadelphia joining Aleksei Kolosov, Jacob Gaucher, Emil Andrae and Carl Grundstrom.

The Flyers' fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft out of Arizona State grew up playing roller hockey in his hometown of Corona, Cal. before taking on ice hockey. Murchison is a 6'2 ¬Â³ left-handed shooter who has shown physicality and aggression in his debut professional season.

The Phantoms have a big six-game homestand coming up from December 17 through December 31 including the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's on Saturday, December 20 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Other exciting promos in the upcoming homestand include the Service Electric Warm-Up Drive on December 19 and Postgame Autographs from NJM Insurance on December 28.







American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.