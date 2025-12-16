T-Birds Announce Pair of Transactions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday. They have recalled defenseman Quinton Burns from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades. Additionally, the club has signed defenseman Troy Murray to a professional tryout.

Burns, 20, is in his first professional season after being selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round (74th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. In 12 games for the Everblades, Burns has posted two points (1g, 1a), 15 penalty minutes, and a +6 rating. Prior to turning pro, Burns played four seasons in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs. Last season, he posted 49 points (8g, 41a), 100 penalty minutes, and a +45 rating.

Murray, 28, has skated in 19 games this season with the ECHL's Allen Americans, posting a goal and 27 penalty minutes to go along with a -3 rating.

The T-Birds continue their pre-holiday road trip on Wednesday as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop from PPL Center.

