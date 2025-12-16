Condors Are Ho-Ho-Home for Two Games this Week

Published on December 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home for two games this week!

Wednesday is a Weiner Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs and $5 Premium Draft beer. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday is $5 Knit Cap Frenzy presented by Eyewitness News, Sunny 105.3, and Dignity Health. Get these stylish, warm hats for stocking stuffers, gifts, or for yourself for just $5 at this game only! (limit two per game ticket). Join us pre-game on the plaza beginning at 5 p.m. with slapshot, inflatables, and more fun! Doors at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.