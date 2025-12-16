Providence Bruins Recall Luke Cavallin from Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 16, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Luke Cavallin from the Maine Mariners.

Cavallin, 24, has appeared in 14 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound goaltender has also amassed a 9-4-1 record with two shutouts in the 2025-26 campaign. Cavallin helped the Trois-Rivieres Lions capture the Kelly Cup in 2025 and was named the most valuable player. The goaltender has played in 12 career AHL games with Laval and Toronto, posting a 2.89 goals against average and a .887 save percentage.

The Greely, Ontario, native signed a one-year, entry level contract with Boston on July 1st, 2025.







