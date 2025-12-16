Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Has Four Games Left Before Holiday Break

Published on December 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







*First-place Penguins (19-6-1-0) play tonight, later contend with first three-in-three of the season

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - PENGUINS 3 at Hartford 0

Sergei Murashov thwarted a first-period barrage from the Wolf Pack, earning to a 34-save shutout. Phil Tomasino and Avery Hayes scored on second-period breakaways. Aidan McDonough put the game to bed with his goal in the third.

Saturday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 1 (OT)

In a showdown between the East's top two teams, the Penguins emerged victorious. Avery Hayes kicked off the Teddy Bear Toss in the second period. Later, Valtteri Puustinen ended the game with the fourth OT-winner of his career. Throughout the action, the Pens generated a season-high 50 shots.

Sunday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Charlotte 6

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's home win streak ended thanks to a four-goal second period by the Checkers. William Dufour started the day on a high note by scoring his first goal as a Penguin.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Dec. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton draws Charlotte again for the club's first Tuesday home game in three years. The Checkers are 19-5-0-0 (.792) in their last 24 visits to Northeast PA, including playoffs.

Friday, Dec. 19 - PENGUINS at Utica

The Pens' first three-in-three of the season starts in Utica, where they suffered a 3-1 loss in November. Since then, the Comets are 4-8-2-1 (.367)

Saturday, Dec. 20 - PENGUINS vs. Utica

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica go head-to-head for the latter game of a home-and-home. Saturday kicks off the Pens' Winter Holiday Weekend, two home games to ring in the holidays.

Sunday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins host the Bears for the first time after playing the first three games of their season series in Chocolatetown. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won two of those previous meetings.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 9-2-1-0 (.792) on home ice, the third-best home record in the AHL and tops in the Eastern Conference.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's six-game home win streak was tied for the longest home streak in the league this season.

- Phil Tomasino has a point in each of his first eight games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3G-9A), the longest point streak of his career and longest point streak by a Penguin this season.

- Sergei Murashov ranks first overall in both goals against average (1.56) and save percentage (.943).

- Avery Hayes has nine points (5G-4A) in his last eight games.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 26 19 6 1 0 39 .750

2. Providence 25 19 5 1 0 39 .780

3. Lehigh Valley 25 13 9 1 2 29 .580

4. Charlotte 23 13 8 2 0 28 .609

5. Hershey 24 13 10 1 0 27 .563

6. Hartford 25 9 12 4 0 22 .440

7. Bridgeport 23 10 11 1 1 22 .478

8. Springfield 23 7 11 3 2 19 .413

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam PoulinX 22 9 11 20

Tristan Broz 23 9 8 17

Danton Heinen^ 12 6 11 17

Aidan McDonough 25 6 10 16

Avery Hayes 20 8 7 15

Valtteri Puustinen 21 5 10 15

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 11 8-2-0 1.56 .943 2

Joel Blomqvist 6 5-1-0 1.76 .935 1

Filip Larsson 7 3-2-1 3.74 .863 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Dec. 16 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 19 Utica Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 20 Utica Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 21 Hershey Mohegan Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Thu, Dec. 11 (D) Daniel Laatsch Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Fri, Dec. 12 (C) Sam Poulin Traded to EDM

Sat, Dec. 13 (G) Sergei Murashov Recalled to PIT

Sat, Dec. 13 (D) Mathew Dumba Assigned from PIT

Sun, Dec. 14 (D) David Breazeale Recalled from WHL

Mon, Dec. 15 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned from PIT







